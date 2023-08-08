Taylor Swift sends Alicia Keys’ son heartfelt note after he attends ‘Eras Tour’

Taylor Swift recently sent a note to Alicia Keys‘ son after he attended an ‘Eras Tour’ show with his mother – check out the clip below.

Keys and her eight-year-old son Genesis went to Swift’s concert at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California last Saturday (August 5). The ‘Fallin” artist later shared a two-minute TikTok video that captured the pair’s experience.

The clip includes footage of the first time Genesis met Swift in the audience at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Later, we see the youngster with the pop star backstage at the ‘Eras Tour’ show and watching the performance with his mum in the crowd.

Advertisement

Keys then tells Genesis that she has “something from Taylor”, adding: “She made sure I got it, especially for you.” He goes on to open the handwritten note in the car while travelling back from the gig.

@aliciakeys Big love to #taylorswift for your big beautiful spirit that makes everyone feel loved! Genesis adores u 💜💜💜 ♬ Lavender Haze – Taylor Swift

Swift’s card read: “Gen, Hi my friend!! I was so excited when I heard you were coming tonight!! I hope you have so much fun at the show. I’ll be waving at you. Love, Taylor.”

At the end of the video, Genesis says that he is going to frame the message. “Thank you, Taylor,” he adds. “I loved your show and I’m happy that I got to meet you again.”

Keys captioned the post: “Big love to #taylorswift for your big beautiful spirit that makes everyone feel loved! Genesis adores u 💜💜💜.” You can watch the full clip above.

Swift is due to play her sixth and final show at the SoFi Stadium tomorrow (August 9). She’ll head to Mexico later this month, before making stop-offs in Argentina and Brazil in November.

Advertisement

The singer’s mammoth ‘Eras Tour’ will then visit Australia in early 2024, with European and UK dates scheduled to follow next spring/summer. Further concerts in North America are set to take place later next year.

Meanwhile, another one of Swift’s gigs at the SoFi Stadium saw the ‘Midnights’ star give her ’22’ hat to Kobe Byrant’s six-year-old daughter, Bianka Bryant.