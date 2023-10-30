Taylor Swift sends Diane Warren flowers in honour of ‘Say Don’t Go’ collaboration

Taylor Swift sent her co-writer Diane Warren flowers and a thank you note for writing ‘1989‘ Vault track ‘Say Don’t Go’ with her.

Swift’s latest ‘Taylor’s Version’ re-recording came out last week, which featured five new ‘From The Vault’ track of songs from the ‘1989’ era that didn’t make the original record.

The second new track, ‘Say Don’t Go’, was co-penned with songwriter Diane Warren nine years ago.

As the song has finally come to light, Swift shared her appreciation with the songwriter by sending her flowers and a thank you note.

“Diane, It was a dream come true to write with you. I hope you love ‘Say Don’t Go’ as much as I do!! Sending the biggest hug to you! Love, Taylor,” Swift wrote in the message, posted to Warren’s Instagram on Sunday (October 29).

“Just got this from @taylorswift. Not the cat, I already had that. If U want to know why she is the biggest artist on the planet, this kind of kind gesture is one more reason why,” Warren captioned the post.

In a separate Instagram post, Warren wrote that she was “so excited that everyone gets to hear this song at last”.

Speaking to Rolling Stone about the track’s long journey to being released, Warren said: “Everything has its time, you know? It took a while to see the light of day, but I’m glad it finally did.” She added: “It was worth the wait.”

“She was very particular about how she said certain things,” she continued. “It was a really interesting experience. She gets her audience. She’s deeply aware of how her fans want to hear something. I can’t explain it, but that’s probably why she’s the biggest fucking star in the world.”

In a five-star review of ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’, NME wrote: “Nearly a decade on, Swift’s full-on pop crossover moment remains a career high-point.”

Spotify revealed that Swift has already broken two new records on the streaming platform with her new album.