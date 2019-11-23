Is Taylor Swift set to play Glastonbury 2020? Michael Eavis confirms big female headliner

Will she join Macca down on the farm next year?

Michael Eavis has hinted that Taylor Swift could be set to headline Glastonbury 2020 in a new interview.

The ‘Lover‘ pop star is currently bookies’ second favourite to top Worthy Farm’s 50th anniversary event next summer, behind ‘DAMN‘ rapper Kendrick Lamar.

Adding further weight to the growing speculation over Swift’s potential Glastonbury debut, festival boss Eavis has now confirmed that one of the two remaining headliners is a female artist.

Speaking to BBC Somerset, Eavis said: “I’ve got two of my favourite headliners… already booked […] I can’t tell you the second one […] you would love her to bits… everybody does […] but no names at the moment…”

He went on to confirm that “all of the headliners” have now been booked for Glastonbury 2020. You can listen to the conversation at the 2:25:44 mark here.

Swift, who’s performing a run of European festival dates as part of her summer 2020 ‘Lover’ Tour, is likely to take the Sunday (June 28) slot at Worthy Farm as she’s currently scheduled to play in Oslo on the Friday evening (June 26).

This update comes after Paul McCartney was announced as the first Glasto headliner. The Beatles icon will top the Pyramid Stage on Saturday, June 27.

Announcing the news last week, co-organiser Emily Eavis wrote: “IT’S REAL!! So excited.. Having Paul McCartney coming back to headline the Pyramid next year is an absolute dream come true. There really was no one that we wanted more for the 50th anniversary.”

Meanwhile, Scooter Braun has discussed his ongoing feud with Taylor Swift, describing the pair’s rift as a “toxic division”.