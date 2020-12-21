Taylor Swift sets new UK charts record with latest album ‘Evermore’

Taylor Swift‘s latest album ‘Evermore’ has charted at number one in the UK in its first week, setting a new record for the UK charts in the process.

The record, which was surprise-released on December 11, follows on from July’s ‘Folklore’, and Swift accompanied its release by sharing some thoughts on the album in a statement.

According to the Official Charts Company, ‘Evermore’ – which is Swift’s sixth UK number one album – has helped Swift set a new record among female artists, with the singer achieving her six UK number one albums in a record eight years.

Swift has beaten the previous record-holder Madonna, who racked up six UK number one albums over 11 years (between 1997 and 2008).

Swift’s achievement is also the fastest accumulation of six chart-topping albums since both Robbie Williams and Westlife earned six number one LPs between 2000 and 2006.

The singer is the first artist in four years to get to the number one spot with two different albums within the same calendar year (‘Folklore’ went to number one on July 31). The late David Bowie was the last artist to achieve this honour, scoring two number ones across January and February 2016 with ‘Blackstar’ and the compilation ‘Best of Bowie’ following his death that year.

The National’s Aaron Dessner, who co-wrote and produced ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’, spoke recently about his hopes for further collaborations between himself and Swift.

“Inevitably, I think we will continue to be in each other’s artistic and personal lives” he said. “I don’t know exactly what the next form that will take, but certainly, it will continue.”