Taylor Swift sets Radio Songs Chart record with ‘Anti-Hero’

Taylor Swift has become the first artist to top Billboard’s Radio Songs chart in the 2000s, 2010s and 2020s.

The singer achieved her seventh Radio Songs Chart Number One with ‘Anti-Hero’ and now ties with Maroon 5, Katy Perry and Usher for the fourth-most Number Ones on the charts. Rihanna currently holds the top spot with 13 Number Ones, followed by Mariah Carey with 11 and Bruno Mars with nine.

It’s not the only record Swift has broken during her ‘Midnights’ campaign – last week, it was confirmed that she had sold six million album equivalent units worldwide in eight weeks, making her the first artist to have five albums each sell over 1million units in their week of release. ‘Midnights’ is also the first album to sell over 1million physical copies since 2015, and the first album to sell better on vinyl than CD since the 1980s.

Universal Music Group Chairman and CEO, Sir Lucian Grainge, said in response to the news: “Taylor is a multidimensional creative force whose achievements place her among the most accomplished artists in the history of music, and we are thrilled and honored to partner with her across so many aspects of her career.” (via uDiscoverMusic)

Republic Records Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Monte Lipman said: “Taylor’s achievements over the past year have been absolutely spectacular! With more than two dozen historic milestones set by Midnights, it’s nearly unimaginable for any artist to sell more than six million albums in less than eight weeks during any era of our business. These accomplishments further exemplify Taylor’s prowess as the consummate artist and storyteller defining a generation.”

Meanwhile, it was revealed last week that another group of Swifties are suing Ticketmaster for their poor handling of the ticket sales for her upcoming ‘Eras’ tour. According to the filing, “Ticketmaster intentionally and purposefully misled millions of fans into believing it would prevent bots and scalpers from participating in the presales”.