Taylor Swift shares acoustic version of ‘Lavender Haze’

Taylor Swift has shared an acoustic version of her recent single ‘Lavender Haze’ – listen to it below.

The original song appears on the pop star’s 10th and most recent studio album, the record-breaking ‘Midnights’, which came out last October.

Swift today (March 31) released a stripped-back rendition of the track on streaming platforms. It comes after she dropped a series of official remixes of ‘Lavender Haze’ by the likes of Jungle and Tensnake.

Last November, Swift shared an acoustic version of the ‘Midnights’ lead single ‘Anti-Hero’.

‘Lavender Haze’ peaked at Number Three on the UK singles chart, per the Official Charts. A dreamy, purple-hued video for the song arrived back in January.

Swift is currently out on her 2023 North American ‘Eras Tour’, which kicked off in Glendale, Arizona earlier this month. The shows have seen the singer treat fans to a 44-track, career-spanning set that lasts over three hours.

Each night, the concert has incorporated a different “surprise acoustic song” or two. Among the rarities to have been aired so far are ‘Mirrorball’, ‘This Is Me Trying’, State Of Grace’ and ‘Cowboy Like Me’ (feat. special guest Marcus Mumford).

Elsewhere on the tour, Swift responded to a letter from a seven-year-old fan in the audience, dedicated ‘Our Song’ to support act Beabadoobee, and gave a shout-out to Lana Del Rey before giving their collaboration ‘Snow On The Beach’ its live debut.

A couple even got married mid-show at the second gig in Glendale, Arizona.

Swift also quietly made “generous” donations to local food banks in the cities where she performed as part of her ‘Eras Tour’.

The current run of huge dates is set to continue tonight in Arlington, Texas.