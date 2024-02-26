Taylor Swift shares another special edition of ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, featuring bonus track ‘The Albatross’

Taylor Swift has shared a second special edition of her upcoming new album, this time featuring a bonus track called ‘The Albatross’.

The pop star announced news of the new special edition of ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ on her social media pages early on Friday morning (February 23).

Sharing two images – one of the front and one of the back of the artwork – she wrote: “File Name: The Albatross,” and continued: “Pre-order the new edition of ‘THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT’ with exclusive bonus track ‘The Albatross’ on my website now”.

The new announcement also came just one week after the singer announced a separate special edition of the new record with a bonus track titled ‘The Bolter’. It is set to release on April 19.

Currently, very little is known about what to expect from the newly announced bonus track, although some outlets, including Cosmopolitan and BNN, have already begun speculating that it may be about her split from ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

On the same day that Swift announced news of the second special edition of her forthcoming LP, she also took to the stage in Sydney as part of her ongoing ‘Eras’ tour.

During the performance at Accor Stadium, she was joined by special guest Sabrina Carpenter for a mash-up of ‘White Horse’ and ‘Coney Island’.

Both her boyfriend Travis Kelce and fellow pop star Katy Perry were in attendance at the show, and Swift also paid a nod to the former by changing the lyric to her song ‘Karma’ to say “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs” – a switch up which she first did when he attended her show in Buenos Aires last November.

Swift announced ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ while accepting an award for Best Pop Vocal Album for ‘Midnights’ at the 2024 Grammys.

It will mark her 11th studio album following her 2022’s ‘Midnights’. It also comes in light of her re-recordings of ‘Speak Now’ and ‘1989’. The album has been confirmed to feature Post Malone and Florence + The Machine.