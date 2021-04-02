Taylor Swift has shared a cryptic video on her social media accounts that appears to tease another collaboration in her project to re-record her back catalogue.

The star is remaking all her albums up to 2017’s ‘Reputation’ after the rights to the records were sold by her former record label without her permission.

Posting on Twitter earlier today, Swift shared a video that featured a golden vault with scrambled groups of letters coming out of it. The clip was soundtracked by an indecipherable track.

“The vault door is about to be as unhinged as you’ll think I am after you watch this video,” she captioned the post. “Level: Expert. Happy decoding!”

The star recently shared a previously unheard collaboration with Maren Morris called ‘You All Over Me’, which will serve as one of the bonus tracks on the upcoming ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’. Some of the letters in the clip spell out Morris’ name and the song title.

Other words unscramble to Keith Urban’s name, suggesting that he could feature on the next ‘From The Vault’ release. Some of the remaining letters also spell out the words “baby”, “were”, “happy” and “when”.

Swift has already released two tracks in her re-recordings project – the single ‘Love Story’ and the collaboration with Morris. ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ will be released on April 9.

Meanwhile, a new preview of Swift’s ‘Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)’ was shared yesterday (April 1) in the latest trailer for the forthcoming animated movie Spirit Untamed.

A first snippet of the ‘1989’ track was released last month when a first-look was given at the DreamWorks film.