Taylor Swift shares diary entry on Kanye West’s infamous VMAs stage invasion

"If you had told me Kanye West would have been the number one focus of my week, I would’ve looked at you crossed eyed"

Taylor Swift has shared a diary entry written shortly after Kanye West‘s infamous stage invasion at the MTV VMAs.

The rapper rushed the stage at the 2009 ceremony in protest over Swift’s victory after she won Best Female Video for ‘You Belong With Me’.

As he argued that Beyonce should have won for ‘Single Ladies’, West shouted: “Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you I’mma let you finish, but Beyonce had one of the best videos of all time! Of all time!”

Now, ten years on, Swift has released a diary entry that reflects her feelings on the event. Included in the deluxe edition of ‘Lover’, the entry sees Swift ruminate on the incident in its immediate aftermath.

“If you had told me that one of the biggest stars in music was going to jump up onstage and announce that he thought I shouldn’t have won on live television, I would’ve said ‘That stuff doesn’t really happen in real life..” she wrote.

“Well … apparently …. It does”.

She later admitted: “Let’s just say, if you had told me Kanye West would have been the number one focus of my week, the media, and my part in the VMA’s I would’ve looked at you crossed eyed.”

Last night, Swift returned to the VMAs and called on the White House to respond to the Equality Act petition featured in her video for ‘You Need To Calm Down’ as she collected the award for Video Of The Year.