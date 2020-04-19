Taylor Swift performed a stripped back version of ‘Soon You’ll Get Better’ for the One World: Together At Home live stream concert.

Swift shared a live debut of the ‘Lover’ track, which originally features the Dixie Chicks, last night (April 18) with her piano for accompaniment. It was part of Global Citizen’s special coronavirus fundraiser event, which was lead by Lady Gaga and raised almost $128million (£102million).

Taylor Swift holds back tears as she delivers a beautiful and emotional performance of “Soon You’ll Get Better” during One World #TogetherAtHome. pic.twitter.com/JydSilK1zR — The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) April 19, 2020

The gig featured performances from The Rolling Stones, Lizzo, and Stevie Wonder, while Beyoncé also joined the stream to make an emotional speech about the effects of the virus.

Also on the bill were Kacey Musgraves, Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Christine And The Queens. Watch all the performances here.

In other news, Swift has cancelled all her scheduled live appearances for 2020 in the wake of the ongoing pandemic.

The pop star was due to play a number of shows and festivals around the world, including her own Lover Fest events in the US.

Sharing a statement about the cancellations on her social media pages, Swift said: “I’m so sad I won’t be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us.”