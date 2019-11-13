Taylor Swift shares new ‘Lover’ remix featuring Shawn Mendes

It's transformed into a classic duet.

Taylor Swift has shared her remix of ‘Lover’, which comes complete with a new verse from Shawn Mendes.

The title track from Swift’s seventh album is turned to a classic duet, as Mendes attempts to woo her with a list of romantic plans.

“We can light a bunch of candles and dance around the kitchen, baby/Pictures of when we were young hang on the wall/We’ll sit on the stoop/I’ll sing love songs to you,” Mendes sings.

He later adds: “See I finally got you/Now honey I won’t let you fall.”

Despite releasing her seventh LP back in August, Swift recently said she won’t head out on a global tour in support of it – instead choosing to perform a string of select shows.

She is also heavily linked with a headline slot at Glastonbury Festival next year, where she is currently the bookies favourite to headline alongside Kendrick Lamar and Paul McCartney.

In a four star review of ‘Lover’, NME’s Nick Levine wrote: “After 2017’s bitter and combative ‘Reputation’, she’s returned to the wide-eyed but incisive romantic pop that made her a superstar.

“At 18 tracks long, ‘Lover’ is more sprawling and further from flawless than her 2014 pop crossover ‘1989’. But it succeeds in spite of its clunkier moments because Swift’s melodies are frequently dazzling and her loved-up lyrics are ultimately quite touching.”