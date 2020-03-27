Taylor Swift shares playlist of “female professors” for Women’s History Month

Taylor Swift has shared a playlist of female artists who inspired her when she was younger to mark the end of Women’s History Month.

Women’s History Month is celebrated every year in March as a way of highlighting the contributions of women to the world, both past and present.

Swift shared the playlist in her Instagram story, telling her followers: “t the end of Women’s History Month, I wanted to make a playlist of songs and artists who made music that became the soundtrack to my life for a time, a phase, endless rides on the school bus, getting my license and driving around alone, screaming into a hairbrush and deciding ultimately that I wanted to make music too.”

“I see these women as my faraway mentors, who taught me how music can really make someone’s life easier and more magical. These female professors guided me melodically, lyrically, spiritually and emotionally without even knowing it. And though I haven’t met most of these women, I will forever be grateful to them.”

The 51-song playlist features tracks from the likes of Alanis Morissette, Paramore, Avril Lavigne, Sheryl Crow, Stevie Nicks, Shakira, Carole King, and more. You can listen to it above.

Meanwhile, a full video of the infamous phone call between Kanye West and Taylor Swift discussing the rapper’s 2016 track ‘Famous’ leaked earlier this month. At the time the song was released, West was criticised for the line: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/Why? I made that bitch famous.” The rapper said Swift had consented to the lyric’s inclusion in a phone call, with his wife Kim Kardashian West later releasing a video that appeared to support his claims.

Responding to the new leak, Swift told fans via her Instagram story that she had been “framed” by the couple, but redirected attention from the new video to a donation page for the Feeding American non-profit organisation.