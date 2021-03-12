Taylor Swift shares preview of ‘Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)’

Taylor Swift has shared a preview of the re-recorded version of ‘Wildest Dreams’, dubbed ‘Taylor’s Version’.

The original song appeared on her 2014 album ‘1989’ and has since been certified Platinum in the UK and four times Platinum in the US.

A clip of ‘Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)’ appears in the trailer for the new animated movie Spirit Untamed, which features the voices of Jake Gyllenhaal, Julianne Moore and more.

Swift shared footage from the trailer on her Instagram Story earlier today (March 12), captioning it: “Thank you #SpiritUntamed for using ‘Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)’ in your new trailer!!”

Watch a fan-captured recording of Swift’s Instagram Story below.

‘Wildest Dreams’ will be the second re-recorded song Swift has released this year. Last month, she shared a new version of her 2008 single ‘Love Story’, marking the beginning of her project to re-record her back catalogue.

The musician has re-entered the studio to create new versions of her old songs after music manager Scooter Braun and his media holding company, Ithaca Holdings LLC, acquired Swift’s old label, Big Machine Label Group, back in June 2019. The story hit the headlines again back in November after Swift confirmed that the ownership of her back catalogue had changed hands again for the second time within two years.

Swift confirmed earlier this year that she had finished re-recording her album ‘Fearless’ and that it would be “with you soon”. The new version will come with six “never before released songs from the vault”.