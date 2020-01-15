Taylor Swift has shared the release date for her forthcoming Netflix documentary ‘Miss Americana’.

The film directed by Lana Wilson, has been described by the streaming service as a “raw and emotionally revealing look at Taylor Swift; following one of the most iconic artists of our time as she learns to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer, but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice”.

It will make its official debut at this year’s Sundance Film Festival on January 23 before it is released on Netflix on January 31.

The documentary almost never saw the light of day after Swift recently claimed she was being blocked from using her songs for the film because of her licensing dispute with Scooter Braun, and Big Machine founder Scott Borchetta after the pair were involved in the controversial sale and purchase of her back catalogue last year.

Braun and Big Machine denied the claims but she was eventually given the green light to perform her old music and include them in ‘Miss Americana’.

A representative for Big Machine at the time said the company had green-lit performances to stream post-show and for re-broadcast on mutually approved platforms. “It should be noted that recording artists do not need label approval for live performances on television or any other live media,” a statement read.

It continued: “Record label approval is only needed for contracted artists’ audio and visual recordings and in determining how those works are distributed.”

Meanwhile, Swift is set to be honoured as an LGBTQ champion at this year’s GLAAD Media Awards.

The ‘Lover’ pop star will collect the Vanguard Award at the ceremony at Los Angeles’ Beverly Hilton on April 16, 2020.