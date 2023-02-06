Taylor Swift shows support for Harry Styles’ Grammys win

Taylor Swift was visibly supportive of Harry Styles‘ Grammy achievements at last night’s (February 5) ceremony.

The former One Direction singer took home the biggest Grammy of the night with the Album Of The Year award for his third solo album ‘Harry’s House’, along with Best Pop Vocal Album.

Styles was nominated in six categories total, including: Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Music Video for ‘As It Was’. The album also won Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

Swift – who dated Styles between 2012-2013 – showed her support for the pop star with a standing ovation when he won the award for Best Pop Vocal Album.

📹 | Taylor Swift clapping for Harry Styles win for Best Pop Vocal Album at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/oVpR6xdjOd — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) February 6, 2023

Styles also performed his hit single ‘As It Was’ in a sparkling, silver-fringed jumpsuit, which saw Swift enthusiastically dancing along to the performance.

The pair were then seen chatting with each other during the ceremony, with The Hollywood Reporter also reporting that Swift and Styles hugged and spoke during Steve Lacy‘s performance. You can see more clips of Swift supporting the pop star below.

Now this is a another historic #Grammys moment. During Steve Lacy’s performance, Taylor Swift snuck over to talk to Harry Styles. They hug + talk for a long time over his table. pic.twitter.com/MX75UmcxJM — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 6, 2023

Taylor Swift dancing to Harry Styles’ performance of ‘As It Was’ #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/B9Ecxw6kq2 — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) February 6, 2023

We feel the same way, Taylor. Harry Styles just slayed his #GRAMMYs performance. pic.twitter.com/ms0VPKrYza — E! News (@enews) February 6, 2023

Swift took home the Best Music Video Grammy for ‘All Too Well: The Short Film, and was nominated in the Song Of The Year category for ‘All Too Well’, Best Country Song for ‘I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)’ and Best Song Written For Visual Media for ‘Carolina’.

Beyoncé, meanwhile, took home the most awards this year, making history by becoming the artist with the most Grammy wins of all time. She picked up awards including Best Dance/Electronic Recording, Best Dance/Electronic Music Album, Best Traditional R&B Performance and Best R&B Song.

The big four awards went to Styles (Album Of The Year), Lizzo (Record Of The Year), Bonnie Raitt (Song Of The Year) and Samara Joy (Best New Artist).

Further history was made when actor Viola Davis achieved EGOT status with her first Grammy win, while Kim Petras became the first transgender woman to win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

You can find the full list of winners here, and also check out the best moments from the 2023 awards here.