Taylor Swift shuts down question about having kids when she turns 30

"I'm not going to answer that"

Taylor Swift has shut down a journalist who asked the singer if she is likely to settle down to have children when she turns 30 later this year.

Swift, who has been dating British actor Joe Alwyn since 2017, refused to answer the question put by German news agency Deutsche Press-Agentur, which she suggested had only been asked of her because she is a woman.

“I really don’t think that men would be asked this question when they turn 30,” she said. “So I’m not going to answer that now.”

She added: “Getting thirty feels like … I hear others say you’re in your thirties no longer has as much stress and anxiety in life as in my twenties, and I can join in the observation that we are in our twenties looking to gain experience, try things out, fail, make mistakes.

“And I definitely plan to try and fail things in my thirties as well. But I expect that in our thirties we feel a little better of who we are. The closer I get to it, the more I feel it happens. Hopefully that will be the case.”

The singer recently revealed how Game of Thrones helped to inspire her last album, ‘Reputation’ after she began “binge-watching” the show in 2016.

Meanwhile, Swift recently revealed the title for her next album is hidden in the video for her comeback single, ‘ME!’.

The track, which features Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie, was released last month, after the pop star teased a big announcement with a countdown clock posted on her Instagram story.