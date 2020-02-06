Taylor Swift signs new publishing deal with Universal Music

Taylor Swift has signed a new deal with Universal Music Publishing, extending her partnership with the group.

“I’m proud to extend my partnership with Lucian Grainge and the Universal Music family by signing with UMPG, and for the opportunity to work with Jody Gerson, the first woman to run a major music publishing company,” Swift said in a statement.

“Jody is an advocate for women’s empowerment and one of the most-respected and accomplished industry leaders.”

Swift also praised Universal Music Publishing Group Nashville chairman/CEO Troy Tomlinson for being “an amazing part of my team for over half my life and a passionate torchbearer for songwriters.”

Swift said: “It’s an honour to get to work with such an incredible team, especially when it comes to my favourite thing in the world: songwriting.”

Jody Gerson said: “We are honoured to welcome Taylor Swift to UMPG. Using her power and voice to create a better world, Taylor’s honest and brave songwriting continues to be an inspiration to countless fans. We look forward to further amplifying Taylor’s voice and songs across the globe.”

According to Billboard, the deal will eventually see UMPG assume control of Swift’s entire catalog, including all of the songs on her seven studio albums, 2019’s Lover, and Swift’s biggest hits such as ‘Shake It Off’ and ‘Bad Blood’.

It comes after Swift spent the majority of 2019 locked in a fierce feud with Scooter Braun after he purchased her former record label, Big Machine, along with the rights to her extensive back catalogue.

In November 2019, Swift claimed Braun and Borchetta were blocking her from performing her old songs at the AMAs, stating that doing so would be a form of her re-recording them. Braun and Borchetta issued a statement denying her allegations.