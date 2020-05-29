Taylor Swift has slammed US President Donald Trump for a tweet that was flagged by Twitter for “inciting violence” earlier today (May 29).

The US President weighed into the situation in Minneapolis, where protestors have clashed with police over the murder of an unarmed black man, George Floyd.

“I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis,” Trump tweeted. “A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right…..”

Advertisement

He later added: “These thugs are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to [Minnesota] Governor Tim Waltz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

The tweet provoked outrage and saw Twitter add a label to the tweet, which users must click on to be able to see Trump’s words. “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence,” the tag explains. “However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”

Now, Swift has added to the multitude of voices condemning the Tweet. Posting on Twitter earlier this evening, Swift wrote: “After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November.”

After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 29, 2020

Floyd, 46, died in Minneapolis on Monday (May 25) when a white police officer appeared to kneel on his neck as he lay on the ground during an arrest.

The mayor of Minnesota apologised to Floyd’s family saying “[Floyd] should not have died” and that the incident was “wrong on every level.” He continued: “For five minutes we watched as a white officer pressed his knee to the neck of a black man,” Frey said. “For five minutes. This officer failed in the most basic human sense.”

Advertisement

The four officers involved all lost their jobs but none have been charged with Floyd’s death, sparking protests in Minneapolis and across the US.

Members of the music and film communities have shown their support to the Minnesota Freedom Fund in the wake of the protests, which is providing access to bail money for protestors who have been arrested.

News of Floyd’s death on Monday prompted outrage on social media with many artists calling for the officers in question to be charged. Ice Cube, Janelle Monáe, Garbage, Sleaford Mods, Shame and Glass Animals were amongst the many voices speaking out.

Meanwhile, Billy Bragg praised Swift’s activism earlier today. Bragg, who met Swift earlier this year at the NME Awards said: “I have a lot of respect for her, trying to stand up as an independent woman in the music industry.

“Not just because of the amount of sexism and misogyny in our industry, but also because she is trying to keep hold of her own catalogue, which is a really important thing to do.”

He continued: “Unfortunately, you know, it is still, sadly, a sexist, racist industry. And for someone like Taylor Swift to stand up and make that point, I think it’s very powerful.”