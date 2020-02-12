A new report has revealed that Taylor Swift has sold more singles than any other artist in the last decade.

The artist, who is nominated for ‘Best Solo Act In The World’ at tonight’s NME Awards 2020, sold 75,893,000 individual tracks in the past 10 years according to Forbes.

Swift released four albums since 2010’s ‘Speak Now’ with the vast majority of her singles going either gold or platinum.

Her latest album, ‘Lover’ has already amassed over 5 million sales and singles ‘Me!’, ‘You Need To Calm Down’ and ‘Lover’ have all been certified Platinum.

Second place on the list went to Eminem who sold 63,501,000 singles in the last decade.

Earlier this month (February 6), Swift announced that she had signed a new deal with Universal Music Publishing, extending her partnership with the group.

“I’m proud to extend my partnership with Lucian Grainge and the Universal Music family by signing with UMPG, and for the opportunity to work with Jody Gerson, the first woman to run a major music publishing company,” Swift said in a statement.

“Jody is an advocate for women’s empowerment and one of the most-respected and accomplished industry leaders.”

Swift also praised Universal Music Publishing Group Nashville chairman/CEO Troy Tomlinson for being “an amazing part of my team for over half my life and a passionate torchbearer for songwriters.”

Swift said: “It’s an honour to get to work with such an incredible team, especially when it comes to my favourite thing in the world: songwriting.”

The news comes after Swift spent the majority of 2019 locked in a fierce feud with Scooter Braun after he purchased her former record label, Big Machine, along with the rights to her extensive back catalogue. In November 2019, Swift claimed Braun and Borchetta were blocking her from performing her old songs at the AMAs, stating that doing so would be a form of her re-recording them. Braun and Borchetta issued a statement denying her allegations.