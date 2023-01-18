Taylor Swift shuts down beef rumours with SZA amid chart battle between ‘Anti-Hero’ and ‘Kill Bill’

After SZA definitively shut down the notion of beef between her and Taylor Swift amid their singles chart battle earlier this month, Swift has now returned the love on social media.

Earlier this week, Swift’s ‘Midnights’ cut ‘Anti-Hero’ enjoyed its eighth week in total at the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart since it was released in October of last year. In doing so, it became Swift’s longest-leading single, surpassing the seven weeks ‘1989’ single ‘Blank Space’ spent on the top of the chart.

Swift celebrated on Instagram, sharing a screenshot of Billboard‘s tweet about the achievement on her Stories. She concluded with a postscript: “Been listening to [SZA’s] album nonstop. Absolutely adore her music. So much love and respect for her!!”

SZA – whose ‘SOS’ cut ‘Kill Bill’ is number two on this week’s Hot 100 – reposted the story adding: “Congratulations to Tay Tay! And thank you so much your album and writing is phenomenal… as always.”

SZA responds to Taylor Swift showing her love: “Congratulations to tay tay ! And thank you so much your album and writing is phenomenal 🤍… as ALWAYS” pic.twitter.com/Z4g7mqjD1c — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 17, 2023

Earlier this month, parts of Swift and SZA’s online fandoms spread unfounded rumours of chart-influenced tensions between the two singers. As SZA’s ‘Kill Bill’ held onto the top spot on the Hot 100 for a third week, she took to Twitter to refute the suggestion there was any bad blood between her and Swift.

“Uhh I feel silly that I even have to say this but i see supporters arguing and I hate that,” the singer wrote. “I don’t have beef [with] ANYONE especially not Taylor lmao I genuinely loved her album and the writing!” SZA tweeted. “Everyone’s jus tryna do their BEST as we all should. LOVE TO EVERYONE.”

Uhh I feel silly that I even have to say this but i see supporters arguing and I hate that . I don’t have beef w ANYONE especially not Taylor lmao I genuinely loved her album and the writing!Everyone’s jus tryna do their BEST as we all should . LOVE TO EVERYONE. Gn 🤍 — SZA (@sza) January 6, 2023

Reviewing ‘SOS’, NME awarded the album five stars and described it as “a comeback album well worth the wait”. It added: “The US star’s first album in five years – and her last ever, she says – is sprawling, superb and rarely puts a foot wrong.”

Last week, SZA shared the official video for ‘Kill Bill’. Directed by Christian Breslauer, it sees the singer paying homage to both the 2003 Tarantino slasher the song is named after and its 2004 sequel.

Swift, meanwhile, recently played ‘Anti-Hero’ live for the first time when she made a guest appearance at The 1975‘s show at the O2 in London last week. She also covered The 1975’s song ‘The City’.