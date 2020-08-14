Taylor Swift has held on to the top spot in the official UK album chart with ‘Folklore’ for the third week running.

She beat off Glass Animals‘ new album ‘Dreamland’ by 6,000 sales, according to the Official Charts Company.

Last week she also beat Fontaines D.C. to the top spot after they missed out on their first Number One record with ‘A Hero’s Death’.

When ‘Folklore’ was released last month (July 24), it became one of the biggest-selling records of 2020, shifting more than 2 million copies worldwide. The album sold 37,060 copies in its first week in the UK alongside 24,050 streams and 12,152 album downloads, earning Swift the top spot in the charts. It also meant Swift was the first female artist to score five UK Number One studio albums in the 21st century.

In a four-star review of ‘Folklore’, which boasts contributions from Bon Iver and The National‘s Aaron Dessner, NME wrote: “The glossy production [Swift’s] lent on for the past half-decade is cast aside for simpler, softer melodies and wistful instrumentation. It’s the sound of an artist who’s bored of calculated releases and wanted to try something different.”

Elsewhere in the UK singles chart, Cardi B has and Megan Thee Stallion scored the highest new entry going in at Number Four with ‘WAP’.

Cardi recently admitted that she was “really surprised by” the reaction conservatives and Republicans gave to the raunchy song.

“I knew it was gonna have a big impact, I guess, because of me and Megan. But I didn’t know it was going to be so controversial,” she said. “I never expected that, you know, conservatives and Republicans were going to be talking about the song.

“I didn’t think the song was as vulgar as they said it was, you know? Like, I’m so used to it. I’m such a freak that I didn’t think it would be a big deal. I didn’t think people would think it was so out of this world…”