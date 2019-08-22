Watch Taylor Swift surprise fans with a performance of ‘Shake it Off’ in NYC’s Central Park

Swift performed during today's episode of 'Good Morning America'

Taylor Swift performed live in New York City’s Central Park today ahead of the release of her latest album, ‘Lover’. You can watch footage from her short live set, which included a surprise performance of ‘Shake It Off’, below.

Performing to 4500 fans as part of an appearance on Good Morning America, Swift played two tracks from her upcoming album — ‘ME!’ and ‘You Need To Calm Down’ — which arrives tomorrow (August 23).

She rounded off the performance with a rendition of ‘Shake It Off’ from fan-favourite ‘1989’ – watch that below.

Swift also spoke to the Good Morning America hosts about the album’s title track.

“‘Lover’ is a song I’m so proud of,” Swift began, adding: “I wrote it alone… the video come out tonight! Which is insane.”

“I’m really proud of that song,” she continued. “That song is like a cosy, warm blanket for me.

“I just think lyrically top-to-bottom that song, of the things people have heard so far, that one is the one I’m really proud of.”

At the event, which many fans had queued for overnight, Swift also spoke about the build-up to the album’s release.

“Being here on this release week with this album and everything, it’s such a group effort,” Swift said. “Everything that’s fun about this week. I’m so stoked to have, like, the fans were here camping out overnight, my parents are here.”

Earlier today (August 22), it was revealed that Swift has collaborated with Annie Clark, AKA St Vincent, on her new album after fans spotted an update on Apple Music which revealed the list of artists Swift has worked with on her latest LP.

The pair have reportedly worked together on the song ‘Cruel Summer’, on which producer Jack Antonoff also has a writing credit.

Meanwhile, Swift said she plans to re-record her old songs having lost the rights to much of her back catalogue to pop mogul Scooter Braun, the rep for stars including Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Carly Rae Jepsen.