Taylor Swift surprise releases ‘You’re Losing Me (From The Vault)’ in honor of Being Spotify’s Top 2023 Global Artist

Taylor Swift has surprise released ‘You’re Losing Me (From The Vault)’ on Spotify after becoming the streaming platform’s Top 2023 Global Artist.

The pop singer took to her official X/Twitter page to share the news of her latest accolade and to announced that the “From The Vault” track was finally on the platform for her fans to stream.

“Um ok this is unreal?? I just wanted to say to anyone who listened to my music this year, anywhere in the world, thank you. Getting named Spotify’s Global Top Artist in 2023 is truly the best birthday/holiday gift you could’ve given me,” began her tweet.

She continued: “We’ve seriously had THE MOST fun this year out there on tour and now this. Are you serious. So I was trying to think of a way to thank you, and a lot of you have been asking me to put ‘You’re Losing Me (From The Vault)’ on streaming… so here you go! You can finally listen EVERYWHERE now”

‘You’re Losing Me’ is the latest of Swift’s “From the Vault” releases, which are tracks that didn’t make the cut to be on her official studio albums from the eras of each one. The track was co-written with producer and Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff and was originally released back in May 2022 exclusively on the “Late Night Edition” of Swift’s 2022 LP ‘Midnights‘. A digital version of the song was also made available on her official web store.

Fans flooded the comments on Swift’s tweet with excitement. The official Spotify X/Twitter account wrote: “EVERYONE SAY CONGRATULATIONS TO THE GLOBAL TOP ARTIST

@taylorswift13!!!!!,” while a fan wrote: “THIS IS THE BEST SURPRISE EVER. WE WILL ALWAYS BE FIGHTING ONLY IN YOUR ARMY!! THANK YOU FOR BLESSING US WITH THE BEST SONG EVER!!” Check out more fan reactions below.

In a four-star review of ‘Midnights’, NME shared: “The pop titan’s tenth record pivots away from her mellow lockdown creations and recent re-recording project, offering up brighter, future-facing sounds.”

It added: “And while she’s known for narrative-driven songwriting, ‘Midnights’ could possibly see Swift at her most candid, taking us through the sorts of revelations that only come to light – or can be vocalised – in the wee hours.”

In other Taylor Swift news, it was recently shared that the pop star had allegedly turned down an invitation to perform at King Charles’ Coronation concert back in May.

The claims of the pop star turning down the offer come from royal expert Omid Scobie’s new book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival. Scobie did not specify any reason as to why the ‘London Boy’ singer had declined the invitation but she did have a show as part of her ‘Eras’ tour the same day as the coronation concert in Nashville, Tennessee.

Elsewhere, She recently shared a statement on social media thanking her fans and touring crew after wrapping up her final ‘Eras’ tour concert of 2023.

“Bringing a tour to Brazil has been something I’ve dreamt of for years, and those fans blew my expectations away. We’ve officially wrapped up the 2023 Eras Tour and we got to end the year with 6 shows in Rio and São Paulo, with the most magical crowds,” Taylor Swift wrote in a X/Twitter post.