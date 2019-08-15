Taylor Swift surprises fan by paying $6,000 tuition fees

Class.

Taylor Swift has surprised a fan after sending thousands of dollars to help her pay for her tuition after she revealed she was struggling to afford the cost.

Posting on Instagram, Canadian fan Ayesha Khurram shared a screenshot which informed her of a PayPal transaction for $6,386 CAD ($4,800, £3,975) from Taylor Nation, LLC.

Included alongside the massive donation was a note from Swift which stated: “Ayesha, get your learn on girl. I love you! Taylor.”

She captioned the post: “I posted about struggling with paying for tuition. Two hours later, I get this in my email. I have no words and I can’t stop crying. I don’t have words I don’t have words I can’t stop crying.”

Praising the singer on her Instagram stories, she wrote: ““Y’all I don’t deserve Taylor Swift one bit. Wow I have no words.”

The donation came only hours after Khurram posted on Tumblr to discuss how she was struggling to afford her tuition and rent fees.

“My PayPal is ayeshakhurram13@gmail.com & I truly cannot afford my tuition or rent this semester so if you wanna help me out I’m honestly at the point where I can’t really refuse it,” Khurram wrote.

She added: “Both of my parents work minimum wage jobs. They were going to try to get loans. Taylor Swift took that stress from my parents, my world, and I have never seen them cry/laugh the way they are right now.

“I truly do not have words and I will never, ever be able to repay her for the love and kindness she has shown me right now.”

Meanwhile, Swift will release her seventh album ‘Lover’ on August 23.