Taylor Swift surprised a number of independent record stores in the US yesterday (August 20) by shipping them signed CD copies of her recent album ‘Folklore’.

Released last month, ‘Folklore’ features collaborations with Bon Iver and The National‘s Aaron Dessner and last week enjoyed a third consecutive week at the top of the UK albums chart.

A number of independent record stores in the US reported receiving limited shipments of ‘Folklore’ CDs yesterday, all of which had been signed by Swift herself.

As Variety reports, the stores that received the limited stock of signed CDs were said to have paid normal wholesale price, and most if not all of the retailers then sold them on to fans and customers at a regular price.

A funny thing happened on the way to Bull Moose today. Several locations received a shipment of Folklore CDs all autographed by @taylorswift13~! Check out Windham, Lewiston, Bangor, Salem, Scarborough, Mill Creek, & Keene. Thanks T Swift for the support for local record shops! pic.twitter.com/onP2H6GvQO — Bull Moose (the store) (@BullMoose) August 20, 2020

BEST. COUSIN. EVER. after freaking out and calling every record store that’s within a driveable distance, my cousin that lives STATES away was able to pick me up one from her local record store. i can’t wait to get my signed folklore cd!! 😭💞 @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/1Dc22Yd425 — Chase 🖤’s folklore (@heychaseloI) August 21, 2020

Thank you @taylorswift13 for supporting local record stores and sending us limited amount of "Folklore" signed CDs! These are available for local purchase only! Limit one per customer! #recordstorefolklore #taylornation #taylorswift pic.twitter.com/PaNPWOHgiN — Zia Records (@ZiaRecords) August 20, 2020

Look what just showed up!Taylor Swift just sent a bunch of signed copies of her smash FOLKLORE! Limited so no holds, locals only and just one per customer. Thanks Taylor for your love of indie shops !

#recordstorefolklore #taylornation #taylorswift pic.twitter.com/fEkGO80BUT — Shake It Records (@shakeitrecords) August 20, 2020

Speaking to Billboard, Strictly Discs owner Angie Roloff in Madison, Wisconsin explained how her store got involved.

“Yesterday, I got an email from our Universal rep that we were one of the stores that had been chosen to receive 30 autographed Taylor Swift CDs,” she said. “We weren’t permitted to talk about it until the CDs were in hand, and then we could post socially about it so folks could come and find us. And the other requirement was it has to be just local customers, not just shipping them to people outside of our immediate area. So today has been the day of Taylor Swift frenzy, which was actually quite fun.”

Roloff added that all 30 of the store’s allotted signed CDs had sold out within 40 minutes, saying: “You realise just how popular she is when you see something like that.”

“I’ve been getting messages on Instagram, ‘Your phone is busy.’ And it’s like, ‘Yes, cause I think there’s probably 100 people trying to call us right now,'” she said.

I GOT A SIGNED CD!!!! My mom and I are on vacation in Nashville and we COULDN’T BELIEVE IT!!!! 🥺❤️🌿🎶 @Grimeys #folklore pic.twitter.com/kwsmFx0FSn — briana (@fearlesssince09) August 20, 2020

Autographed @taylorswift13 "Folklore"CD's just hit the shelves at all 3 of our locations! Very Limited! Limit 3 per customer, no holds. You have to come in person to buy them. We'll update this thread as each location sells out. Come get one! $14.99 Thanks #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/Ur6eP9KDH8 — Down in the Valley (@DownNthevalley) August 20, 2020

My merch hasn’t shipped but I have my signed folklore CD! pic.twitter.com/wOryW678xY — 𝓛𝑜𝓋𝑒, Cassie | West Fest N1 (@cardigancass) August 20, 2020

@taylorswift13 did a wonderful thing today. She sent signed “Folklore” CD’s to struggling indie music shops all across the country with no charge. I managed to get one, album of the year for me. pic.twitter.com/K0pN2AGNFT — Alex Maizus (@RealAlexMaizus) August 21, 2020

Earlier this week, Swift donated £23,000 towards the tuition fees of an aspiring mathematician in the UK.