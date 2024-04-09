Taylor Swift teases lyrics from new album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

Taylor Swift has teased some lyrics from her upcoming new album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’.

The pop star is due to release her 11th studio record next Friday (April 19), following on from 2022’s Grammy-winning ‘Midnights’.

Yesterday (April 8), Swift shared a line from the LP on her Instagram Stories to coincide with the total solar eclipse in North America. A black-and-white video showed the lyrics being punched into a typewriter.

They read: “Crowd goes wild at her fingertips/ Half moonshine, Full eclipse.” Swift included a pre-order link for the album alongside a white love-heart emoji. Check out a screenshot of the post below.

Taylor Swift teases lyrics from ‘THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT’: “Crowd goes wild at her fingertips

Half moonshine,

Full eclipse” pic.twitter.com/Ncerj9Tc4r — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 8, 2024

Advertisement

‘The Tortured Poets Department’ will feature 17 songs, including bonus track ‘The Manuscript’. There’ll also be collaborations with Florence + The Machine (on ‘Florida!!!’) and Post Malone (on ‘Fortnight’). See the full tracklist here.

Swift previously said that making the new record “was really a lifeline for [her]”, adding: “Just the things I was going through and the things I was writing about.”

Recommended

She continued: “It kind of reminded me of why songwriting is something that actually gets me through my life, and I never had an album where I needed songwriting more than I needed it on ‘Tortured Poets’.”

Following the album’s release, the singer will resume her career-spanning ‘Eras Tour’ in Europe next month before heading to the UK and Ireland in June. Swift is due to play eight shows at Wembley Stadium in London this summer as part of the run, with support coming from Paramore.

Ticketmaster confirmed it would be making a U-turn on its ‘lead booker’ rule for Swift’s 2024 UK dates last week.

Last month saw Swift’s new concert film The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) arrive on Disney+ – check out the full setlist for the movie here.