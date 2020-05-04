Taylor Swift thanks fan working as nurse during coronavirus crisis: “I am so grateful”

Taylor Swift has penned a heartfelt letter to a fan working as a nurse during the coronavirus crisis.

Fan Whitney Hilton, who is treating patients in New York, shared a series of photos of items sent by Swift to mark her 30th birthday.

Hilton – who posts about her love of Swift as @TaNnEytWiT on Twitter – shared photos of the extensive merchandise package and personal letter sent by the singer.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! I wanted to send you some presents and to let you know I am so grateful for you,” Swift wrote in her letter. “I can’t thank you enough for risking your life to help people and for spreading the message loudly that people need to hear, about taking this seriously.”

I need to PUBLICLY THANK TAYLOR SWIFT @taylorswift & @taylornation13 @treepaine for sending me a box full of Merch & a PERSONALIZED LETTER from Taylor herself for my 30th birthday/for going to NYC 🗽to help as a nurse. This was quite literally the BEST DAY OF MY LIFE. 😍 pic.twitter.com/FqGMsZGixs — LOVE(r) Whitney (@TaNnEytWiT) May 3, 2020

“Also, I saw the photo of you from my show! Thank you for coming!! I would love to give you a hug next time and thank you in person. With love and admiration, Taylor,” she said.

“This was quite literally the BEST DAY OF MY LIFE,” Hilton captioned the photo.

This comes after Swift was forced to to cancel all of her planned live events this year in support of her 2019 album ‘Lover’ due to the coronavirus outbreak. Select events have been rescheduled to 2021.

She also recently took part in Lady Gaga’s ‘One World: Together At Home’, which saw acts from around the world delivering performances of both original and cover songs for the 8-hour live streamed event.