Taylor Swift becomes the first woman in history with four albums charting in the Top 10 simultaneously

Taylor Swift has broken two new records.

With the release of ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’, Swift has become the first woman in history to have four albums chart in the Billboard Top 10 at the same time, per Billboard. This is the first time that a woman has accomplished the feat since Billboard merged the mono and stereo album charts into one list in August 1963.

The only other artist who has ever had more albums chart in the top 10 simultaneously was Prince, who had five albums chart among the top 10 following his death in May 2016. Swift is also the first artist ever to have four albums in the top 10 since Herb Alpert in 1966/

Advertisement

Besides have the most albums chart in the Top 10 at the same time, ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ has also earned Swift her 12th Number 1 album, giving her the title for the most No. 1 albums by a female performer. With ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’, she surpasses previous record holder Barbra Streisand, who had 11 No. 1 albums.

Swift is currently tied with Drake for No. 1 albums – they are behind only The Beatles (19) and Jay-Z (14) for most No. 1 albums in history.

Upon its release on July 7, Taylor Swift scored her 10th UK Number One album with ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’, outselling the rest of the Top 10 combined. Along with the full re-recorded original album, a host of ‘From The Vault’ tracks were also shared, featuring collaborations with Fall Out Boy and Paramore’s Hayley Williams.

‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ marks her third rerecorded album, following 2021’s ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ and ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’.