Taylor Swift threatens legal action against student who tracks her jet

Taylor Swift‘s attorneys have threatened legal action against a college student who is known for tracking her private jet.

Jack Sweeney – a junior at the University of Central Florida – is known for his social media accounts which share publicly available information about private jet landings and takeoffs that usually belong to various celebrities, billionaires, politicians and other public figures.

The information shared on his accounts are publicly available through the Federal Aviation Administration and signals that private jets broadcast. Sweeney has made the data easier to access through his accounts. The data also provides estimates of their planet-warming emissions.

Per The Washington Post, back in December, Sweeney received a cease-and-desist letter from the pop singer’s attorney that stated the singer would “have no choice but to pursue any and all legal remedies” if he did not stop his “stalking and harassing behavior.”

The copy of the letter – which was shared to the publication and was written by Swift’s lawyer, Katie Wright Morrone – claimed that Sweeney’s actions caused Swift and her family “direct and irreparable harm, as well as emotional and physical distress,” which heightened her “constant state of fear for her personal safety.”

It continued: “While this may be a game to you, or an avenue that you hope will earn you wealth or fame, it is a life-or-death matter for our Client,” adding that there is “no legitimate interest in or public need for this information, other than to stalk, harass, and exert dominion and control.”

The college student claimed that he viewed the letter as an “attempt to scare him away from sharing public data,” adding that it was sent to him around the same time Swift was gaining backlash for the negative environmental impact from the use of her private jet.

“This information is already out there,” Sweeney told The Washington Post. “Her team thinks they can control the world.”

Speaking to The Verge, the college student said: “I think it’s important to note that no where do I intend for harm. I actually think Swift has some good songs. I believe in transparency and public information.”

This is not the first time a celebrity has threatend legal action against Sweeney. Back in 2022, tech billionaire Elon Musk banned the student from X/Twitter after accusing him of posting “assassination coordinates.” He also tweeted he would take legal action against him.

