Taylor Swift to be honoured as LGBTQ champion at GLAAD Media Awards

Taylor Swift is set to be honoured as an LGBTQ champion at this year’s GLAAD Media Awards.

The ‘Lover’ pop star will collect the Vanguard Award at the ceremony at Los Angeles’ Beverly Hilton on April 16, 2020.

She’s been given the nod in recognition of using her huge platform to promote LGBTQ acceptance, and creating “music that unites”.

GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said: “From boldly standing up against anti-LGBTQ elected officials to shining attention on the urgent need to protect LGBTQ people from discrimination through the Equality Act, Taylor Swift proudly uses her unique ability to influence pop culture [and] to promote LGBTQ acceptance.

“In a time of political and cultural division, Taylor creates music that unites and calls on her massive fan following to speak up and call for change.”

Previous winners of the gong include Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Britney Spears, and Jennifer Lopez.

Last April, Swift donated to the Tennessee Equality Project organisation, who aim to denounce anti-LGBTQ bills named the ‘Slate of Hate’. Over the summer, she also penned a letter to Tennessee senator Lamar Alexander urging him to support the Equality Act.

The announcement of Swift’s award comes after she released her LGBTQ pop anthem, ‘You Need To Calm Down’, last summer. The song namechecks non-profit GLAAD and contains the line “shade never made anybody less gay”.

Following its arrival, however, Christine And The Queens hit out at Swift over the single’s lyrics and accompanying video – explaining that “queer aesthetic cannot be sold”.

NME also criticised the visuals, arguing that “Swift’s casting of homophobes as stereotypical rural types with unkempt hair, missing teeth and misspelt signs (“homasekualty is sin!” reads one slogan) – feels to be missing the point.

“Besides the sign-waving antics of the Westboro Baptist Church, this is not what homophobia usually looks like. As we’ve been reminded in recent months, you can’t spot a homophobe on sight (though that’d certainly make avoiding them a lot easier).”

Meanwhile, Swift has been confirmed as the second headliner for Glastonbury 2020.