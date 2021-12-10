Taylor Swift to face trial in ‘Shake It Off’ copyright court case

Taylor Swift will face a jury trial over accusations that she lifted the lyrics for ‘Shake It Off’ from another track.

Back in 2017, songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler claimed that Swift copied lines from the pair’s 2001 song ‘Playas Gon’ Play’, which they wrote for the girl band 3LW.

The case concerns the chorus of Swift’s 2014 single, in which she sings, “‘Cause the players gonna play, play, play, play, play” and “haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate“. In contrast, ‘Playas Gon’ Play’ goes: “Playas, they gonna play, and haters, they gonna hate.”

The lawsuit was dismissed in February 2018, with a judge saying that the lyrics were too “banal” to be copyrighted. However, the decision was subsequently overturned by an appeals court in October 2019.

Then, in September 2020, a Los Angeles judge confirmed that the case would go ahead.

LA judge Michael Fitzgerald said that Hall and Butler had “sufficiently alleged a protectable selection and arrangement or a sequence of creative expression” and that the relevant parts of ‘Shake It Off’ the pair identified were “similar enough” to ‘Playas Gon’ Play’ for a court case to proceed.

As the BBC reports, Swift requested a summary judgment – an immediate ruling that she had not infringed copyright – but yesterday (December 9) Fitzgerald refused.

“Even though there are some noticeable differences between the works, there are also significant similarities in word usage and sequence/structure,” he wrote.