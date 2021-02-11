Taylor Swift to make a “surprise announcement” tomorrow

Taylor Swift will make a “surprise announcement” on Good Morning America tomorrow (February 12), according to the program’s social media.

The singer-songwriter is set to appear on Thursday’s episode, which airs from 7am local time in the US.

Per a video posted by Good Morning America, Swift will announce the news exclusively on the breakfast television program.

TOMORROW ON @GMA: @taylorswift13 has a new surprise announcement to make — and she’s making it tomorrow exclusively on GMA! Make sure to tune in to hear the news! pic.twitter.com/3dKhmZBT6C — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 10, 2021

Fans have begun to speculate about what the surprise could entail, with some suggesting that Swift may announce a re-release of ‘Love Story’ to coincide with Valentine’s Day this Sunday (February 14).

In December, Swift shared a snippet of her re-recorded ‘Love Story’ to social media but is yet to release the revamped version in its entirety.

Swift has planned to re-record her early material for some time now, since losing the rights to the masters of her Big Machine Label Group catalogue.

Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings purchased Swift’s Big Machine recordings in June 2019, before selling them in November last year for more than $300million USD (£217million GBP).

Since November 2020, Swift has been permitted to re-record music featured on her self-titled album, ‘Fearless’, ‘Speak Now’, ‘Red’, ’1989’ and ‘Reputation’.

Just days after her ban on re-recording the material was lifted, Swift confirmed that she had been in the studio.

“I have recently begun re-recording my older music and it has already proven to be both exciting and creatively fulfilling. I have plenty of surprises in store,” she wrote in a lengthy social media post at the time.

She is yet to officially re-release any of her early material.