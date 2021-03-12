Taylor Swift to perform with Aaron Dessner & Jack Antonoff at 2021 Grammys

Taylor Swift has revealed that she’ll be joined by The National‘s Aaron Dessner as well as Jack Antonoff for her performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Speaking to the Recording Academy, Swift said that revealing her collaborators will be joining her on stage is the one thing about her performance that isn’t “highly confidential”.

“(It’s) really exciting because this has been adventure that the three of us have gone since the very beginning of quarantine and lockdown,” she said.

“We’ve only gotten to be together in the same room once, so this is really awesome to get to be together with them again. We’re quarantining in the same house, we’re getting tested every day.”

“It’s just really exciting, honestly, to play music with your collaborators. That’s something that I will never, ever take for granted again.”

Swift recruited both Antonoff and Dessner to help her produce and write her previous two albums, ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’.

Both released by surprise at different stages last year, ‘Folklore’ is up for Album Of The Year at the forthcoming ceremony. This marks Swift’s first nomination in that category since she won it with 2014’s ‘1989’.

Other acts set to perform at the ceremony on March 14 include Megan Thee Stallion, BTS and Billie Eilish, as well as Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak as Silk Sonic.

Earlier this week, The Weeknd revealed he would no longer be submitting his music for awards consideration as a boycott of the Grammys, after his album ‘After Hours’ and single ‘Blinding Lights’ were completely snubbed.