Taylor Swift to receive BRITs Global Icon award at the BRIT Awards 2021

Taylor Swift is set to be honoured with the BRITs Global Icon award at this week’s BRIT Awards 2021.

This year’s awards ceremony will take place at The O2 in London tomorrow (May 11) and will welcome 2500 audience members as part of the UK’s government’s ongoing test programme for the safe restart of live events.

Swift will become the first female winner of the BRITs Global Icon award, the highest accolade given by the BRITs that has previously honoured the likes of David Bowie, Elton John and Robbie Williams.

The artist is being recognised for her “immense impact on music across the world and incredible repertoire and achievements to date”, while the BRITs added in a statement: “Taylor’s career is unparalleled and her music and influence has resonated with millions of people all over the world.

“She’s used her platform to highlight many issues globally and recently has been applauded for her work promoting acceptance of the LGBTQ community.”

Jack Whitehall will host this year’s BRIT Awards, with the likes of The Weeknd, Coldplay (who will open the ceremony), Arlo Parks, Headie One, Dua Lipa, Griff and Olivia Rodrigo all set to perform.

The O2 recently said that their hosting of this year’s BRIT Awards “is such a big moment” for the London arena venue following the coronavirus-enforced shutdown of live music.

“Our new measures and partnerships will ensure our guests feel confident at our venue as we make history as the largest indoor pilot event,” Steve Sayer, VP & General Manager of The O2, said last week.

“This and all of the events that make up the Events Research Programme create a really important step for the industry’s recovery. Ultimately we hope that it will contribute to all venues across the country being able to reopen with full capacity crowds from next month.”