Taylor Swift to release new festive song ‘Christmas Tree Farm’

Taylor Swift has announced that she’ll release a new festive track called ‘Christmas Tree Farm’ tonight.

The singer, who grew up on a Christmas Tree farm, announced the new offering on social media.

“When in doubt, ask the itty bitty pretty kitty committee,” she tweeted alongside a video which sees her speaking to her cats.

“When they shun you with silence, ambivalence, and judgemental brush offs… just put the song out anyway. NEW XMAS SONG AND VIDEO (made from home videos) OUT TONIGHT. #ChristmasTreeFarm.”

Swift has covered Christmas songs in the past, including her festive 2007 EP ‘The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection’, but this marks the first time she has released an original track.

Meanwhile, speculation grows that Taylor Swift will headline Glastonbury for the first time next summer. Despite the fact that she is yet to make her Worthy Farm debut, she is joined by Kendrick Lamar in leading the bookies’ odds for a top slot at Glastonbury’s 50th anniversary event next year.

Michael Eavis also hinted that Swift could be set to headline Glastonbury 2020 in a new interview.

Speaking to BBC Somerset, Eavis said: “I’ve got two of my favourite headliners… already booked […] I can’t tell you the second one […] you would love her to bits… everybody does […] but no names at the moment…”

Swift, who’s performing a run of European festival dates as part of her summer 2020 ‘Lover’ Tour, is likely to take the Sunday (June 28) slot at Worthy Farm as she’s currently scheduled to play in Oslo on the Friday evening (June 26).