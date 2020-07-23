Taylor Swift to release surprise eighth album ‘Folklore’ tonight

Taylor Swift has announced she will release a new album at midnight tonight (July 24), featuring collaborations with the likes of Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon, The National‘s Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff.

Posting on Instagram, Swift said the new record was an opportunity for her to pour out “all of my whims, dreams, fears.”

The release comes after coronavirus forced the singer to cancel all of her touring commitments – including a huge headline slot at Glastonbury.

Advertisement

“Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore,” she wrote.

Swift went on to explain that the record will feature an array of star-studded guests, including Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff, and The National’s Aaron Dessner. Dessner has since confirmed that his brother Bryce and bandmate Bryan Devendorf also feature on it.

Swift added: “Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much.”

Advertisement

The record was engineered by Laura Sisk and Jon Low, and mixed by Serban Ghenea and Low.

The singer also shared the tracklisting, which you can see in full below, and confirmed that the music video for album track ‘Cardigan’ will also debut tonight.