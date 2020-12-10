Taylor Swift to release surprise ninth album ‘Evermore’ tonight

Taylor Swift is releasing her second album of 2020, ‘Evermore’, at midnight tonight (December 10).

In a post announcing the album on Instagram, she calls the new album a “sister record” to ‘Folklore’, which arrived in July. The album will feature collaborations with Haim, The National and Bon Iver.

A video for the album’s first single, ‘Willow’, is set to arrive along with the album tonight.

“I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern,” Swift wrote on Instagram to announce the album, which sees her working once again with ‘Folklore’ collaborators Jack Antonoff, The National’s Aaron Dessner, Bon Iver mastermind Justin Vernon and “WB,” aka William Bowery, the pseudonym of Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

“It’s called evermore,” Swift continued. “To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in.

“I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning.”

She added: I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them. And I loved creating these songs with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, WB, and Justin Vernon. We’ve also welcomed some new (and longtime) friends to our musical kitchen table this time around…

See the tracklisting for ‘Evermore’ below.

01 Willow

02 Champagne Problems

03 Gold Rush

04 ‘Tis The Damn Season

05 Tolerate It

06 No Body, No Crime (featuring Haim)

07 Happiness

08 Dorothea

09 Coney Island (featuring The National)

10 Ivy

11 Cowboy Like Me

12 Long Story Short

13 Marjorie

14 Closure

15 Evermore (featuring Bon Iver)

Bonus tracks:

16 Right Where You Left Me

17 It’s Time To Go

Sharing the tracklisting on social media, Swift wrote: “Ever since I was 13, I’ve been excited about turning 31 because it’s my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now. You’ve all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something!”

Swift has also revealed that she will answer fan questions in the YouTube premiere for the ‘Willow’ video at midnight Eastern time tonight (5am GMT, December 11).

Tonight the story continues, as the music video for “willow” drops at midnight eastern. pic.twitter.com/T3o0nsANpY — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020

I’ll see you guys in the YouTube premiere page chat before midnight to answer some questions 🧙‍♀️ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020

Reviewing July’s ‘Folklore’, NME wrote: “‘Folklore’ feels fresh, forward-thinking and, most of all, honest. The glossy production she’s lent on for the past half-decade is cast aside for simpler, softer melodies and wistful instrumentation.

“It’s the sound of an artist who’s bored of calculated releases and wanted to try something different. Swift disappeared into the metaphorical woods while writing ‘Folklore’, and she’s emerged stronger than ever.”