Taylor Swift has announced that she’ll be releasing the new “Taylor version” of her classic 2008 single ‘Love Story’ tomorrow (Friday February 12) ahead of her fully re-recorded album ‘Fearless’ – featuring six previously unreleased songs.

The singer-songwriter previously teased a “special announcement”, and she has now confirmed the first batch of music to come after she previously revealed plans to re-record songs from her first six records.

This move sees Swift taking control of her music once again after music manager Scooter Braun and his media holding company, Ithaca Holdings LLC, acquired Swift’s old label, Big Machine Label Group, back in June 2019. The story hit the headlines again back in November after Swift confirmed that the ownership of her back catalogue had changed hands again for the second time within two years.

‘Love Story (Taylor’s Version)’ comes in time for Valentine’s Day weekend, and was first teased through a snippet being used on an advert for the dating website Match, made by Ryan Reynolds. The full ‘Taylor’s Version’ of her second album ‘Fearless’ will be released later this year and will feature six previously unreleased songs from the vault that were written during the era, when Swift was aged between 16-18 years old.

Eagle-eyed fans have spotted that a statement from Swift features capital letters that spell out ‘April 9’ – leading many to believe that this is the release date of the new record.

“When I think back on the ‘Fearless’ album and all that you turned into, a completely involuntary smile creeps across my face,” wrote Swift. “This was the musical era in which so many inside jokes were created between us, so many hugs exchanged and hands touched, so many unbreakable bonds formed.

“So before anything else, let me just say that it was a real honour to get to be a teenager alongside you. And for those of you I’ve come to know more recently than 2008, I am ecstatic that I’ll get to experience a bit of that feeling with you in the very near future – now that I can fully appreciate it in its whimsical, effervescent, chaotic entirety.”

The album with the most awards in country music history, ‘Fearless’ also earned Swift her first Album Of The Year Grammy before she took home the prize again in 2016 for her LP ‘1989’. She has been nominated again this year for ‘Folklore’.

The multi-million-selling ‘Fearless’ also contained the singles ‘White Horse’, ‘You Belong With Me’, ‘Fifteen’ and the title track.

Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so…here’s a sneak peak of Love Story! Working hard to get the music to you soon!! https://t.co/0vBFXxaRXR — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 2, 2020

Back in November, Swift described the process of re-recording her music as “an amazing adventure“.

“So far, of the ones I’ve recorded, I think it’s been the most fun doing ‘Love Story’ because the older music, my voice was so teenaged and I sometimes, when I hear my older music and my older young teenage voice, it makes me feel like I’m a different singer now,” she said.

“So it’s been the most fun to re-record ones that I feel like I could actually possibly improve upon the song.”

This comes after Swift released two critically acclaimed surprise albums last year with ‘Folklore‘ and its follow-up record ‘Evermore‘. She went on to debunk fan theories that a third sister album ‘Woodvale‘ would follow.