Taylor Swift to share four previously unreleased songs

Taylor Swift has announced that she’ll be releasing four previously unreleased songs tonight at midnight (March 17).

The singer shared the news via an Instagram story today (March 16), writing: “In celebration of The Eras Tour I’m releasing 4 previously unreleased songs tonight at midnight.”

She confirmed in the post that the four songs would be: ‘Eyes Open (Taylor’s Version)’, ‘Safe & Sound (Taylor’s Version)’, ‘If This Was A Movie (Taylor’s Version)’ and ‘All Of The Girls You Loved Before’.

The pop star opens the US leg of her tour this Friday (March 17) at State Farm Stadium, the same location where the Super Bowl was held last month. She plays the same venue the following night (March 18).

As Swift opens ‘The Eras Tour’, it will be celebrated with a temporary name change in Glendale.

I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!https://t.co/KFuqvrhSGo pic.twitter.com/eVyTcuW8sK — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 1, 2022

A host of special guests including Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, Haim, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn join Swift on the tour, which is in support of her latest album ‘Midnights’. Swift is expected to put on a career-spanning show.

In other news, more than half of adults living in the US identify as fans of Taylor Swift, a new survey has found.

According to the survey by market research company Morning Consult, 53 per cent of US adults say they’re fans of the pop star. The survey explores “one of music’s most passionate fandoms, looking into who they are, what makes them tick and their favorite albums”.

Findings revealed that nearly 74 per cent of self-described “avid” Swift fans are white, with more than half living in suburban areas (53 per cent), and the majority also identifying as Democrats (55 per cent). About half of the avid Swift fandom (49 per cent) also reported a household income of under $50,000 (£41,200).

As for Swift’s best albums, 2014’s ‘1989’, which includes songs like ‘Blank Space’, ‘Wildest Dreams’ and ‘Shake It Off’, ranked as the top album among both adults overall and avid fans.