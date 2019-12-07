Taylor Swift tops list of 2019’s highest-paid musicians

Taylor Swift has topped Forbes‘ annual countdown of the world’s highest-paid musicians.

The singer made $185m (£148m) in pre-tax earnings from June 2018 to June 2019. The bulk of Swift’s earnings came thanks to a new record deal, an array of endorsements and the tail end of her recent ‘Reputation’ stadium tour, which is adjudged to be the highest-grossing tour in US history.

It’s the second time in five years that Swift has topped the list, the last time being in 2016 when her pre-tax earnings were calculated to be $170m (£136m).

It comes at a difficult time for Swift after she recently lost much of her back catalogue to Big Machine label boss Scooter Braun.

Elsewhere on the list, Kanye West came in second place having earned an estimated $150m (£120m), while Ed Sheeran came in third and is the highest-ranking Brit with estimated pre-tax earnings of $110m (£88m).

Rounding out the Top 5, The Eagles landed at four with $100m (?) and Elton John claimed the fifth spot, collecting $84m (?) in 2019 in the midst of his farewell tour.

There were nine new entries in this year’s countdown, including South Korean group BTS at 15, Ariana Grande at 22 and Migos at 40.

See the full list of the world’s top-earning musicians in 2019 below:

1. Taylor Swift – $185 million

2. Kanye West – $150 million

3. Ed Sheeran – $110 million

4. The Eagles – $100 million

5. Elton John – $84 million

6. Jay-Z – $81 million (tie)

6. Beyoncé – $81 million (tie)

8. Drake – $75 million

9. Diddy – $70 million

10. Metallica – $68.5 million

11. Rihanna – $62 million

12. Travis Scott – $58 million

13. Justin Timberlake – $57.5 million (tie)

13. Katy Perry – $57.5 million (tie)

15. Pink – $57 million (tie)

15. BTS – $57 million (tie)

17. Billy Joel – $52 million

18. Bruno Mars – $51 million

19. Jimmy Buffett – $50 million (tie)

19. Eminem – $50 million (tie)

21. Fleetwood Mac – $49 million

22. Paul McCartney – $48 million (tie)

22. Ariana Grande – £48 million (tie)

24. The Chainsmokers – $46 million

25. Guns N’ Roses – $44 million

26. Jennifer Lopez – $43 million

27. Luke Bryan – $42.5 million

28. Rolling Stones – $41 million

29. The Weeknd – £40 million (tie)

29. Marshmello – $40 million (tie)

29. DJ Khaled – $40 million (tie)

32. Lady Gaga – $39.5 million

33. Dave Matthews Band – $39 million

34. Calvin Harris – $38.5 million (tie)

34. Kendrick Lamar – $38.5 million (tie)

35. Zac Brown Band – $38.5 million (tie)

37. Shawn Mendes – $38 million

38. Celine Dion – $37.5 million

39. U2 – $37 million

40. Migos – $36 million

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has released a video for her new festive track called ‘Christmas Tree Farm’.

The four-minute song was co-produced by Swift and Jimmy Napes. Its accompanying video uses footage of baby Taylor in the snow on the Christmas tree farm she grew up on, as a child by the Christmas tree and more heartwarming scenes.