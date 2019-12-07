Taylor Swift tops list of 2019’s highest-paid musicians

Taylor Swift has topped Forbes‘ annual countdown of the world’s highest-paid musicians.
The singer made $185m (£148m) in pre-tax earnings from June 2018 to June 2019. The bulk of Swift’s earnings came thanks to a new record deal, an array of endorsements and the tail end of her recent ‘Reputation’ stadium tour, which is adjudged to be the highest-grossing tour in US history.
It’s the second time in five years that Swift has topped the list, the last time being in 2016 when her pre-tax earnings were calculated to be $170m (£136m).
It comes at a difficult time for Swift after she recently lost much of her back catalogue to Big Machine label boss Scooter Braun.
Elsewhere on the list, Kanye West came in second place having earned an estimated $150m (£120m), while Ed Sheeran came in third and is the highest-ranking Brit with estimated pre-tax earnings of $110m (£88m).
Rounding out the Top 5, The Eagles landed at four with $100m (?) and Elton John claimed the fifth spot, collecting $84m (?) in 2019 in the midst of his farewell tour.
There were nine new entries in this year’s countdown, including South Korean group BTS at 15, Ariana Grande at 22 and Migos at 40.
See the full list of the world’s top-earning musicians in 2019 below:
1. Taylor Swift – $185 million
2. Kanye West – $150 million
3. Ed Sheeran – $110 million
4. The Eagles – $100 million
5. Elton John – $84 million
6. Jay-Z – $81 million (tie)
6. Beyoncé – $81 million (tie)
8. Drake – $75 million
9. Diddy – $70 million
10. Metallica – $68.5 million
11. Rihanna – $62 million
12. Travis Scott – $58 million
13. Justin Timberlake – $57.5 million (tie)
13. Katy Perry – $57.5 million (tie)
15. Pink – $57 million (tie)
15. BTS – $57 million (tie)
17. Billy Joel – $52 million
18. Bruno Mars – $51 million
19. Jimmy Buffett – $50 million (tie)
19. Eminem – $50 million (tie)
21. Fleetwood Mac – $49 million
22. Paul McCartney – $48 million (tie)
22. Ariana Grande – £48 million (tie)
24. The Chainsmokers – $46 million
25. Guns N’ Roses – $44 million
26. Jennifer Lopez – $43 million
27. Luke Bryan – $42.5 million
28. Rolling Stones – $41 million
29. The Weeknd – £40 million (tie)
29. Marshmello – $40 million (tie)
29. DJ Khaled – $40 million (tie)
32. Lady Gaga – $39.5 million
33. Dave Matthews Band – $39 million
34. Calvin Harris – $38.5 million (tie)
34. Kendrick Lamar – $38.5 million (tie)
35. Zac Brown Band – $38.5 million (tie)
37. Shawn Mendes – $38 million
38. Celine Dion – $37.5 million
39. U2 – $37 million
40. Migos – $36 million
Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has released a video for her new festive track called ‘Christmas Tree Farm’.
The four-minute song was co-produced by Swift and Jimmy Napes. Its accompanying video uses footage of baby Taylor in the snow on the Christmas tree farm she grew up on, as a child by the Christmas tree and more heartwarming scenes.