Taylor Swift announces fourth and final ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ variant

Taylor Swift has revealed the fourth and final variant of her upcoming album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ – find out more below.

While performing her second of six shows in Singapore yesterday (March 3), the pop singer-songwriter surprised fans in attendance by announcing the final variant of the upcoming record.

Titled ‘File Name: The Black Dog’, the variant will include the complete original album, plus the bonus track ‘The Black Dog’. The newly announced variant – now available for pre-order via Taylor Swift’s website – marks the fourth variant announced for ‘The Tortured Poets Department’.

“Old habits die screaming…”

File Name: The Black Dog 🖤

"Old habits die screaming…"

File Name: The Black Dog 🖤

Pre-order the final new edition of THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT with exclusive bonus track "The Black Dog"

Three variants were announced prior to the March 3 show: ‘The Manuscript’, ‘The Bolter’ and ‘The Albatross’. All variations of ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, including the original, are due for release on April 19.

Swift announced ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ while accepting an award for Best Pop Vocal Album for ‘Midnights’ at the 2024 Grammys. It will mark Taylor Swift’s 11th studio album. It follows her 2022 record ‘Midnights’, and more recently the singer’s re-recordings of ‘Speak Now’ and ‘1989’. The album has been confirmed to feature Post Malone and Florence + The Machine.

The front cover for ‘The Black Dog’ variant shows the singer clutching her head, while the back cover reads: “Old habits die screaming…”

Elsewhere during the March 3 concert in Singapore, Swift debuted the ‘Evermore’ track ‘Long Story Short’ live for the first time ever. It was mashed up with ‘The Story Of Us’ as part of the concert’s ‘Surprise Songs’ segment.

Last month, Swift scrapped the “no repeats” rule for the ‘surprise song’ segment of the ‘Eras’ tour while performing in Melbourne, Australia.

She shared: “I’ve been thinking, I want to be as creative as possible with the acoustic set moving forward. I don’t wanna limit anything and I don’t wanna just say, ‘Oh, if I’ve played a song before I can’t play it again.’ So from now on, I don’t wanna take any paint colours out of the paint box of colours.

“I want to be able to play songs more than once if I feel like it, and I wanna be able to make changes to songs.”