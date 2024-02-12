Taylor Swift celebrates Travis Kelce win at Super Bowl 2024

Taylor Swift cheered on Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl 2024 in Las Vegas tonight (February 11), where she was joined by Ice Spice, Lana Del Rey and Blake Lively.

Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs were going up against the San Francisco 49ers in the game at Allegiant Stadium, defending their Super Bowl crown after winning the NFL match in 2023. The Chiefs won 25-22 after the game went into overtime.

Speculation around whether Swift would make it to the game in time was rife before kick-off, with the star performing in Tokyo as part of her Eras Tour. Her presence was confirmed before kick-off when the camera panned to her during Post Malone’s pre-match acoustic performance.

Advertisement

She was joined in a suite by Blake Lively, Ice Spice, Lana Del Rey, and her parents, among others. The camera panned to Swift often during the game, showing her reactions to the action as she cheered Kelce on. When the Chiefs took the lead in the third quarter, Swift was seen jumping up and down in celebration with her friends.

As the Chiefs scored the winning touchdown, the camera turned to the stands where Swift was no longer visible as she celebrated in a huddle with those around her.

Taylor Swift slamming brews on the Jumbotron! One of us!pic.twitter.com/O5obXQmwMw — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 12, 2024

🚨| Taylor Swift reacts as Travis Kelce makes a big run in the final seconds of the Super Bowl! #SuperBowl2024 pic.twitter.com/eKVfyvlnJA — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 12, 2024

📹 | Taylor and Blake Lively reacting to the close game! #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/dBec5y1nCX — Taylor Swift Updates 🤍 (@TSwiftLA) February 12, 2024

Advertisement

📹 | Taylor and friends celebrating the #Chiefs winning the Super Bowl! pic.twitter.com/Hz4vDExfd7 — Taylor Swift News 🤍 (@TSwiftNZ) February 12, 2024

Elsewhere in the stadium, more famous faces were spotted, including Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Usher performed during the Halftime Show, bringing out a number of special guests. Alicia Keys was the first to join him on stage for her own song ‘If I Ain’t Got You’ and her duet with Usher, ‘My Boo’. Later, H.E.R., will.i.am, Lil Jon and Ludacris all also made appearances. Despite being spotted in Las Vegas before the game, a much-rumoured guest spot from Justin Bieber did not come to fruition.

Off the field, trailers for major upcoming movies were premiered during commercial breaks. A teaser for Deadpool 3 saw Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine reunite while revealing the upcoming film’s title.

Wicked: Part One’s trailer gave a first look at Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo as the witches of Oz, while Twisters took viewers into the stormy sequel to 1996’s Twister.