Taylor Swift on “two-faced” Kanye West: “He wants to be nice to me behind the scenes but then he wants to look cool in front of everyone”

The pop star has discussed her relationship with the rapper in a new interview

Taylor Swift has spoken about her relationship with Kanye West, including his reference to her in his track ‘Famous’.

The two stars have had a tumultuous friendship over the years, with West infamously interrupting Swift’s speech at the 2009 MTV VMAs.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Swift said she’s now “done” with the rapper after thinking they had overcome their rift. “I started to feel like we reconnected, which felt great for me because all I ever wanted my whole career after that thing happened in 2009 was for him to respect me,” she said.

Explaining that the pair would go for dinner together, she added: “It just felt like I was healing some childhood rejection or something from when I was 19.”

But, when West asked her to present him with the Video Vanguard Award at the 2015 MTV VMAs, another incident caused her to think twice about their friendship. “I was so stoked that he asked me that,” she said. “And so I wrote this speech up, and then we get to the VMAs and I make this speech and he screams, ‘MTV got Taylor Swift up here to present me this award for ratings!’ And I’m standing in the audience with my arm around his wife, and this chill ran through my body.”

She continued: “I realised he is so two-faced. That he wants to be nice to me behind the scenes, but then he wants to look cool, get up in front of everyone and talk shit. And I was so upset.”

Swift also discussed the drama around the lyric West included in ‘Famous’ that said: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/Why? I made that bitch famous” and the footage of her phone call with West and Kim Kardashian in which she appeared to approve it. “The world didn’t understand the context and the events that led up to it,” she said. “Because nothing ever just happens like that without some lead-up. Some events took place to cause me to be pissed off when [West] called me a bitch.”

The pop star added that when she heard the song she thought: “I’m done with this. If you want to be on bad terms, let’s be on bad terms, but just be real about it.”

Meanwhile, Swift announced a series of 2020 dates yesterday (September 17), which will see her headline a number of European festivals. She will also hold two “Lover Fests” in the US, with one taking place in Los Angeles and the other in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Her latest album ‘Lover’ was released last month. In a four-star review, NME said: “To call ‘Lover’ a comeback feels like a reach considering that ‘Reputation’, her lowest-selling album to date, still went triple Platinum in the US. So let’s just say that the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now – ‘cause she’s busy writing songs that suit her again.”