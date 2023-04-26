Taylor Swift explains her hand injury: “It was all very Mercury in retrograde coded”

Taylor Swift has addressed concerns about a potential on-stage injury during the Houston show of her ongoing Eras Tour, after she was spotted bleeding from her hand.

The cut seemingly took place in the “era” costume change between 2020’s ‘evermore’ (which closes on ‘tolerate it’) and 2017’s ‘reputation’ (which opens on ‘…Ready For It?’), according to The Independent.

The injury was then given a band-aid during the next costume change of the show, where Swift changes into a different dress to perform ‘Enchanted’ from 2010’s ‘Speak Now’.

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, Swift has assured fans that she was “totally fine” and the circumstances that lead to her hand being cut during the show were completely accidental.

“For those asking how I cut my hand, I’m totally fine and it was my fault completely – tripped on my dress hem and fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change,” she explained. “[I] braced my fall with my palm. It was all very Mercury in retrograde coded. Don’t worry about me I’m gooooood.”

Just got to play 3 insane shows in Houston and I’m waking up smiling reminiscing about how much fun we all had. Loving this tour so much because of the passion these crowds put into it all – seriously can’t wait for Atlanta ☺️ PS for those asking how I cut my hand, I’m totally… pic.twitter.com/j3MK7twzdc — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 24, 2023

In a recent interview with NME, The National‘s Aaron Dessner – who worked with Swift on both ‘folklore’ and its sister album ‘evermore’ – described the Eras Tour as “the greatest show [he’s] ever seen”.

“The music, the visual design, the choreography and her musicianship… it’s on a level that I’ve never seen anything like,” he said. “To me, it’s something to aspire to.”

The Eras tour continues on Friday night (April 28) with a show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.