Taylor Swift urges fans to vote in US Super Tuesday primary elections

Taylor Swift urged her fans to vote in the US primary elections this week.

The election day, known as Super Tuesday (March 6), saw 16 states cast their ballots to pick their Republican and Democratic nominees for president.

The pop star’s rare political statement was shared on social media, in which she encouraged fans to vote for the candidate who best represented them.

“Today, March 5, is the presidential primary in Tennessee and 16 other states and territories. I wanted to remind you guys to vote the people who most represent YOU into power. If you haven’t already, make a plan to vote today,” she shared on her Instagram story.

“Whether you’re in Tennessee or somewhere else in the US, check your polling place and times at Vote.org.”

📲 Taylor Swift via IG Story encouraging people to vote today in the Presidential Primary! Link: https://t.co/XSpJxNAGQB pic.twitter.com/l9yklmD8PR — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) March 5, 2024

Swift has been cautious in her approach to politics over the years, first breaking her silence back in 2018 to back the Democrats in US midterm elections.

“In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now,” Swift wrote on Instagram, as she urged her young fans to register and vote.

In 2019, she went so far as to accuse Donald Trump of “gaslighting the American public”, before officially endorsing Joe Biden the following year.

She was responsible for driving record-breaking numbers to the voter registration site.

It came after she faced criticism for not speaking out against Donald Trump ahead of the 2016 US election.

It was reported earlier this year that Biden was seeking a Swift endorsement in an effort to swing the next US Presidential Election.

Back in October of last year, meanwhile, California governor Gavin Newson said that he believes Swift‘s influence will have a “profoundly powerful impact on the 2024 US presidential election.”

