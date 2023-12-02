Taylor Swift will reportedly earn $100million from Spotify streams alone this year

Taylor Swift will reportedly earn over $100million (£78million) from Spotify streams alone in 2023.

The popstar was recently crowned Spotify’s Top Global Artist of 2023, with Swift racking up over 26 billion streams on the platform.

Now, Billboard has estimated that Swift will bring home $100million from Spotify alone. According to their royalty calculator, the 26 billion streams Swift has accumulated will have earned her $101million in royalties by the end of December 2023. Accounting for publishing revenue, Billboard claimed Swift will have made around $131million on the streaming platform.

However, this figure does not include other platforms such as Apple Music, YouTube Music and Amazon Music. If these streaming services were to be included, Billboard estimated that Swift would have had a total of 38.3 billion streams, which allegedly may have earned the singer about $160million in royalities. Add in publishing revenue, and Swift’s on-demand streaming revenue will have approached $200million in total.

The news of Swift’s success follows Spotify’s recent announcement of their royalties model. In November, the platform confirmed that all songs on the platform must have a minimum of 1,000 streams before they can earn any royalties. Spotify announced its slate of new policies in the hopes of reducing the risks of fraud and containing the volume of content.

Spotify’s new streaming threshold also follows the news that less popular tracks will receive royalty cuts, despite the company making a $69million profit from July to September 2023. It also increased subscription rates for the first time in July – UK users must now pay £10.99 per month for a Premium account.

In other recent Taylor Swift news, her publicist has fired back against “fabricated lies” that the popstar secretly married ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Swift and actor Alwyn (Conversations with Friends) broke up earlier this year following a six-year relationship.

But following allegations from celebrity gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi that Swift and Alwyn had tied the knot, Swift’s publicist Tree Paine took to X/Twitter to deny the rumours: “There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these.”