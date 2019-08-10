"Good luck girl"

Kid Rock has claimed that Taylor Swift will use sex and her political stance to curry favour with Hollywood.

In a Tweet sent yesterday (August 9) the US rap-rocker—who is a Donald Trump supporter—wrote that the pop star “wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies,” adding that it looks like she, “will suck the door knob off Hollyweird to get there”.

Rock appears to refer to Hollywood being considered a liberal institution, and Swift–who stars in the upcoming Cats movie —has declared publicly her support for the Democrats.

In an Instagram post sent last November, Swift summed up her reasons by saying she “cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love.”

Donald Trump tweeted yesterday that “Liberal Hollywood is Racist at the highest level, and with great Anger and Hate!” As Consequence of Sound reports, Trump seemingly alluded to The Hunt, a new satire that depicts gun-touting vacationers hunting “deplorables”.

Earlier this year Rock and Trump paired up for a round of golf. The friends hit the links in March at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort in Florida.

The golf game followed the completion of Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election, and the possibility of collusion between Russia and Trump’s campaign.