Taylor Swift wins Best Reissue at the BandLab NME Awards 2022

Taylor Swift has won Best Reissue at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 for the re-imagining of her 2012 pivotal album, ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’.

She beat out OutKast (‘ATLiens)’, Nirvana (‘Nevermind’), Radiohead (‘Kid Amnesiae’), and The Beatles (‘Let It Be’) for the prize.

In a four-star review, NME said the album’s production is “a little sharper” than the original 2012 release, “with instrumentation being brought further into focus”, adding that Swift’s voice had matured “significantly in the intervening decade” since she released ‘Red’.

The new version also featured fresh additions like the poignant charity single ‘Ronan’, ‘Better Man’ as song that was originally written for Little Big Town in 2016, and ‘Babe’, which long-time collaborator, producer, and this year’s Songwriter Award winner Jack Antonoff adds brass and ‘1989’-style shine to.

In 2020, Swift picked up the NME award for Best Solo Act In The World, sharing that she was “honoured and very excited” about the award.

“I want to say thank you so much to anyone who writes about music, who blogs about music, who tweets about music, who cares about music,” she said. “But most of all, I want to say thank you to the fans because they are the only reason that I get to do this.”

She added: “Thank you to all of the artists that are here tonight, I am such a fan of all of you. I am inspired by all of you.”

The BandLab NME Awards 2022 returned to the O2 Academy Brixton tonight (March 2) and was co-hosted by Daisy May Cooper and Lady Leshurr.

