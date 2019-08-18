Taylor Swift “wrote every stitch” of her “perfect” new single ‘Lover’, says Jack Antonoff

The producer has shared some secrets behind the song's creation

Jack Antonoff has revealed details on how Taylor Swift‘s new single ‘Lover‘ was penned and recorded, revealing that the pop star “wrote every stitch” of the song.

Swift released the swooning ballad on Friday (August 16), following her previous three releases, ‘The Archer’, ‘You Need To Calm Down’, and ‘Me!’. These singles will appear on the star’s upcoming seventh album, with its tracklist also recently confirmed.

Following the arrival of ‘Lover’, producer Antanoff – who also helmed ‘1989’ and ‘Reputation’ – took to Twitter to offer an insight into the song’s creation. He wrote that the single was produced “entirely at Electric Lady [Studios] in NYC” with only Taylor and a sound engineer in the room.

“Taylor wrote every stitch of this song and came in and played it for me – just a perfect moment to hear what she had done alone the night before,” Antonoff tweeted.

The producer went on to describe the six-hour session for the track, which took place throughout the night. “When someone brings in a song that speaks so much just on a piano it’s rare to imagine production around,” he said, adding that they then began experimenting with space echo reverb for the drum sound.

“From there the ‘paul’ bass happened and the washy piano. Mellotron in [bridge] to sound like a dream sequence wedding. But the part I’m most proud of is her voice drowned in verb. Cuts right through and sits all around you at the same time.” See the tweets above.

Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’ record will arrive this coming Friday (August 23) via Republic Records. Three days after that, the star will take the stage at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, her first performance at the ceremony since 2015. She’s up for 10 awards, tying with Ariana Grande for the most VMA nominations this year.