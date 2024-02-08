Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ concert movie lands Disney+ release date

Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour concert film has finally received a release date on streaming.

The concert film will arrive on Disney+ globally on March 15, but has been confirmed to differ from its original theatrical release. Per a press release, Disney+ will stream the “Taylor’s Version” cut of the film, which includes the performance of ‘Cardigan’ and four acoustic songs that were recorded but removed from the theatrical version of the movie.

The announcement marks the latest development in a whirlwind week for the singer-songwriter. Earlier this week, Taylor Swift announced at the Grammy Awards that she is set to release a new album, titled ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, in April.

The record will mark her 11th studio album. It follows her 2022 record ‘Midnights’, and more recently the singer’s re-recordings of ‘Speak Now’ and ‘1989’. The album has been confirmed to feature Post Malone and Florence + The Machine.